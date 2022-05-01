Match ends, AC Milan 1, Fiorentina 0.
AC Milan moved five points clear at the top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping howler gifted them a win against Fiorentina at San Siro.
Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano to fire in a low effort that kept Milan in the driving seat for their first league title since 2011.
Closest rivals Inter Milan can cut their lead with a win at Udinese later.
"It was a final," said Leao. "Now we have to stay focused on our goal."
After a goalless first half during which Milan failed to register a shot on target, the hosts missed a gilt-edged chance to go ahead two minutes after the restart when Leao skied his shot from close range before Theo Hernandez's half-volley also sailed over.
Fiorentina almost grabbed a shock lead in the 75th minute but Arthur Cabral's header was brilliantly kept out by Mike Maignan before Leao made up for his earlier miss by calmly slotting past Terracciano.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 8Tonali
- 79KessiéSubstituted forBennacerat 79'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 30MessiasSubstituted forRebicat 56'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forKrunicat 56'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 4Bennacer
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Rebic
- 13Romagnoli
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
Fiorentina
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Terracciano
- 23VenutiBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 4Milenkovic
- 98dos Santos de Paulo
- 3Biraghi
- 32DuncanSubstituted forTorreiraat 67'minutes
- 34S Amrabat
- 14MalehBooked at 2minsSubstituted forBonaventuraat 59'minutes
- 22GonzálezSubstituted forIkonéat 67'minutes
- 9Mendonça Cabral
- 8SaponaraSubstituted forSottilat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Martínez
- 5Bonaventura
- 7Callejón
- 11Ikoné
- 17Terzic
- 18Torreira
- 19Piatek
- 25Rosati
- 33Sottil
- 55Nastasic
- 69Dragowski
- 91Kokorin
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Fiorentina 0.
Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).
Hand ball by Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina).
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan).
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Lucas Martínez (Fiorentina).
Post update
Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lucas Martínez (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arthur Cabral with a headed pass.
Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).
Foul by Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina).
Post update
Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! AC Milan 1, Fiorentina 0. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution, Fiorentina. Riccardo Sottil replaces Riccardo Saponara.
Substitution, AC Milan. Ismaël Bennacer replaces Franck Kessié.
Offside, AC Milan. Rade Krunic tries a through ball, but Sandro Tonali is caught offside.