Rafael Leao celebrates the goal that earned AC Milan a crucial win against Fiorentina

AC Milan moved five points clear at the top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping howler gifted them a win against Fiorentina at San Siro.

Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano to fire in a low effort that kept Milan in the driving seat for their first league title since 2011.

Closest rivals Inter Milan can cut their lead with a win at Udinese later.

"It was a final," said Leao. "Now we have to stay focused on our goal."

After a goalless first half during which Milan failed to register a shot on target, the hosts missed a gilt-edged chance to go ahead two minutes after the restart when Leao skied his shot from close range before Theo Hernandez's half-volley also sailed over.

Fiorentina almost grabbed a shock lead in the 75th minute but Arthur Cabral's header was brilliantly kept out by Mike Maignan before Leao made up for his earlier miss by calmly slotting past Terracciano.