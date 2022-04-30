Close menu

Everton 1-0 Chelsea: 'Pickford's saves have kept their dreams alive'

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton 1-0 Chelsea: Everton put on outstanding display - Frank Lampard

With an unbroken run in England's top flight stretching back to 1954, Everton aren't about to give up their status among the elite without a fight.

Their critical 1-0 win over Chelsea was a full-blooded football spectacle, with fireworks and smoke bombs playing cameo roles.

But aside from Richarlison's winner, the leading star was Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford thanks to two second-half saves worthy of their own script.

When England's number one somehow denied Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger in quick succession, Goodison Park rose in unison to cheer his efforts with a noise almost as loud as a goal.

That was recognition of what was at stake, by a crowd who played a massive part in a blood-and-thunder victory, which closed the gap on Leeds and Burnley to two points.

Everton started the day five points from safety as they attempted to maintain their 68-year stay in the top-flight. Some pundits have debated whether they would be the biggest club to go down from the Premier League, given their history.

And, with Frank Lampard's side staring relegation in the face, it was apt that Pickford used his to deny Rudiger with a point-blank save.

"Pickford's saves have kept Everton's dreams alive," former Everton midfielder Leon Osman said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"That [Azpilicueta] save was incredible. Pickford has been criticised in the past because he has a tendency to do something rash. But not today. It was arguably his best-ever game for Everton in Everton's most important game of the season.

"If Everton had lost today you would have felt they were out of the Premier League and the fans knew how important this was."

'The fans were the people of the match'

Everton fans
Everton fans showed their support before the match at Goodison Park

That much was emphasised by thousands of fans lining the streets in the approach to Goodison Park to welcome the team bus. Blue flares wafted down Goodison Road as supporters sang about the "Grand Old Team" whose Premier League status looked anything but impressive.

It might have even explained the decision for some fans to create their own firework display in front of the Chelsea team hotel on Saturday night, although Thomas Tuchel said his side were unaffected by the noise despite the German boss, and midfielder Jorginho, saying it woke them up.

But in a season where Everton have not won away since August, the atmosphere once again dragged the team to new heights and underlined how big a role the fans will play.

Lampard said of the escort from fans: "The feeling it gave the players, to make them understand what it means to the fans, was special.

"If it doesn't give you goosebumps, if it doesn't get you ready to go out and give everything, then you shouldn't be playing the game.

"The fans were the 12th man, they were the people of the match. The men, the women, the children that came and did that before the game, in the warm up, at the start of the game and also to get us over the line late in the game, was huge."

Seamus Coleman, who alongside Yerry Mina epitomised Everton's aggressive approach against Chelsea, added: "I have been here a long time but never felt like I did coming into the stadium today."

Lampard said he would leave it to fans whether they replicated it for their remaining home games against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

But he said it "definitely helped" and also highlighted how improving his side's away form would be a crucial factor in staying up, given they have trips to Leicester, Watford and Arsenal to come.

'Prodding Richarlison'

Everton's Richarlison
Richarlison threw a smoke flare back towards the stands after scoring

Part of that may come from taking a harder approach with his players, which he admitted prior to only his fourth Premier League win in 13 games since he was appointed.

That included "prodding" Richarlison about how he needed to be more "clinical" alongside his pressing, with the Brazilian rewarding Lampard with a ninth goal of the season after harrying Azpilicueta into a mistake.

"I think it was an important moment to talk [to the players] about the reality of the situation because there's different ways you can go about it," Lampard added.

"You can keep telling the players to believe and there are other times where we're going, 'hang on, the demands are this'.

"To be good lads and show good effort is not enough for us to stay in this league because we knew what the table said before this game.

"So my feeling was that we needed the extra bit of discipline, the extra bit of tension and, to be fair, the players have delivered that."

There is sure to be more tension as Everton try to keep their hopes alive, but Lampard said: "My feeling is there's a long way to go in this.

"We can control our games, but we can't control Burnley or Leeds. And as much as we sit and stare at our phones and analyse their remaining games, it won't make a difference unless we do our thing."

Comments

Join the conversation

98 comments

  • Comment posted by Sean Western, today at 21:30

    If he is the best keeper in the country, God help us!

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, today at 21:29

    I hope Burnley stop up. Incidentally Leeds are now the 11/8 favourites to go down.

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 21:26

    With Pickford being England's number one.. England have a chance ro win the world cup! On his day, nothing gets past him.

  • Comment posted by davitown, today at 21:25

    Surely the EPL must do something about the dodgy Chelsea results eventually. Over the last 10 years they must have saved the bookmakers 100s of millions by some of their spurious results. Just remember Southampton's 9 match losing run, only to win at Stamford Bridge. I don't think the potential new owners have any more integrity.

  • Comment posted by turkish, today at 21:23

    Top class keeper, England are lucky to have him.

  • Comment posted by Keith Fenton, today at 21:22

    What an utter joke Everton are. Saw celebration today like they’d won the league. They edged towards safety - at best. What a joke of a football club. The whole world is laughing at them.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 21:22

    Going to the wire maybe. Everton or Leeds for the drop?

  • Comment posted by Theme from Gutbuster, today at 21:22

    It was a fluke of a game. 9 times out of 10 he's garbage, otherwise why would Southgate keep picking him?

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 21:18

    There are quite a few posters in this HYS criticising Pickford. Not sure which games they've been watching because without him never mind fighting to avoid relegation, we would be in a fight just to finish above Norwich!

    England's Number One - for a good reason

  • Comment posted by anything, today at 21:18

    Pickford save on Azpilicueta is the greatest save ever by an England International goalkeeper. Better than Banks on Pele. Open a debate among English football historians and experts about it. Can you?

  • Comment posted by Young Mr Grace, today at 21:16

    If Pickford hadn't been flipping useless during so many matches this season then playing a match where he does his job wouldn't be such a novelty.
    This is not intended to place where the club is in the table solely in his lap, the whole tram has been appalling this season and what possessed the owner to replace a world-class Manager with a no-mark.

  • Comment posted by Johnny Englander, today at 21:15

    If he's England's number 1 we are in trouble....

    When the Toffees move to Bramley Dock will they be known as the Toffee Apples?

  • Comment posted by LetsAllLaughAtEngland, today at 21:12

    He's annoying as hell constantly screaming at his teammates

    • Reply posted by Superstar, today at 21:23

      Superstar replied:
      He yells at team mates to mark their man. Pickford's yelling is the reason for Everton's compact defense. Pickford doubles as a defense coordinator. Pickford is also an on field leader.

  • Comment posted by Marmalade73, today at 21:10

    Pickford, pure class from a Mackem.

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, today at 21:09

    Seriously who writes this muck , Pickford has been at fault for most of Everton’s goals conceded due to his positioning and kamikaze style approach to any forward shooting , ok he has made a few saves but more times than not he is guilty of not standing up and being counted when Everton needed him ….1st but next season should be a replacement for him …

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 21:08

    Pickford's mistakes and poor temperament are one of the main reasons Everton are in the bottom 3. Must be nice being an England international and having the BBC ready to spin your disastrous season as a positive for you.

  • Comment posted by JimmyTheBrain, today at 21:02

    I don't think that "Everton's dreams" were to just avoid relegation.

  • Comment posted by Superstar, today at 21:01

    Everton has one of the very best goalkeepers in the premier league. Everton's defense is tight, compact & leaves no space for opponents to exploit. Everton's midfield refused to succumb to the domination of the multimillion pound, Chelsea midfield. Everton exploited the wings, especially, the left wing masterfully. Everton's weakness is a mentally & physically weak, & poor finishing strikers. Fix.

