Last updated on .From the section Luton

Matt Ingram has made 29 appearances for Hull this season

Luton Town have signed goalkeeper Matt Ingram from fellow Championship side Hull City on an emergency loan deal.

The 28-year-old will be available for The Hatters' final two league games starting with Fulham on Tuesday.

Luton keeper James Shea suffered a knee injury against Cardiff on 18 April and is out for the rest of the season.

The Hatters are fifth in the table and finish the campaign at home to Reading on Saturday after their midweek visit to west London.

Luton said Ingram's deal was "an initial seven-day loan".