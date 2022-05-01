Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Leipzig, Hibs, Cummings
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry attended Sunday's Old Firm match in support of Celtic as they drew 1-1 with Rangers. (Sun)
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart says he does not know how he saved Scott Arfield's shot near the end of Sunday's derby with Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
Goalscorer Fashion Sakala says Rangers spoke about the importance of "character" when they were a goal down at half-time at Celtic Park. (Record)
Sakala feels he should have been Rangers' matchwinner, having later hit the post in the draw with Celtic. (Express)
Leipzig boss Domenico Tedesco says he will name the strongest possible team on Monday against Borussia Monchengladbach, three days before the return leg of their Europa League semi-final with Rangers at Ibrox. Leipzig lead the tie 1-0. (Record)
Dundee United's Dylan Levitt vows to "step up" in the absence of some of his injured midfield colleagues as the Tangerines target European football. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County forward Jordan White hopes the Staggies can make the most of home advantage in two of their remaining three Scottish Premiership matches as they seek a top-five finish and a Europa Conference League qualifying place. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Demetri Mitchell says it's "good to have big names linked with the club" amid Roy Keane being mentioned in connection with the Hibernian job. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery is urging Australia coach Graham Arnold to select striker Jason Cummings, previously capped by Scotland, in his squad. (Sun)
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley rates this season's Scottish League 1-winning campaign as among the best in his career. (Press and Journal - subscription required)