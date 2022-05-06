Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Time is running out for Amy Irons in this season's Sportscene Predictions and BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter has a big deficit to make up.

This week, Amy takes on her Sacked in the Morning co-host Craig Levein, who is seeking to extend the pundits' 360-point advantage in the standings. Will the former Scotland and Hearts manager prevail?

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

Amy Irons Craig Levein Celtic v Heart of Midlothian 3-1 1-1 Hibernian v Aberdeen 1-1 0-0 Livingston v St Johnstone 1-0 2-2 Ross County v Motherwell 1-1 2-1 St Mirren v Dundee 2-1 1-2 Rangers v Dundee United (Sun) 2-0 2-0

All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, unless stated

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Craig's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: 0-0

Livingston v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Craig's prediction: 2-2

Ross County v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Craig's prediction: 1-2

Rangers v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Craig's prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Steven Thompson 100 & 40 Neil Alexander 100 Jonathan Sutherland 100 Derek Ferguson 90 & 10 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 & 60 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Allan Preston 60 & 30 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Mark Hateley 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 & 20 Rachel Corsie 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10

Total scores Amy 1540 Pundits 1900