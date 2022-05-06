Close menu

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons takes on co-host Craig Levein

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Time is running out for Amy Irons in this season's Sportscene Predictions and BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter has a big deficit to make up.

This week, Amy takes on her Sacked in the Morning co-host Craig Levein, who is seeking to extend the pundits' 360-point advantage in the standings. Will the former Scotland and Hearts manager prevail?

A correct score is worth 40 points and a correct result is worth 10.

Amy IronsCraig Levein
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian3-11-1
Hibernian v Aberdeen1-10-0
Livingston v St Johnstone1-02-2
Ross County v Motherwell1-12-1
St Mirren v Dundee2-11-2
Rangers v Dundee United (Sun)2-02-0

All games kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, unless stated

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Celtic v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Craig's prediction: 1-1

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Hibernian v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: 0-0

Livingston v St Johnstone

Livingston v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Craig's prediction: 2-2

Ross County v Motherwell

Ross County v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: 2-1

St Mirren v Dundee

St Mirren v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Craig's prediction: 1-2

Rangers v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Craig's prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170 & 50
Steven Thompson100 & 40
Neil Alexander100
Jonathan Sutherland100
Derek Ferguson90 & 10
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70 & 60
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Allan Preston60 & 30
Stuart Cosgrove50
Mark Hateley50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40 & 20
Rachel Corsie30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Total scores
Amy1540
Pundits1900
Amy v Pundits
P33W14D3L16

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC