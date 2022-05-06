Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's week 36 in the Scottish Premiership, meaning the 12 top-flight sides have just three games left.

And some of the big issues in the league could be decided this weekend, not least the title.

If Celtic beat Hearts and Rangers slip up against Dundee United, Ange Postecoglou's side will be champions. If St Johnstone win and Dundee lose, Dundee will be relegated. Saints could also be confirmed as the team in the Premiership play-off final.

On top of that, three sides are chasing the two Europa League Conference qualifying spots available through the league.

Here are this week's team news, quotes, stats and squad selectors.

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (Sat, 12:30 BST)

Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again.

Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff remains doubtful with a calf problem and Craig Halkett is not yet ready to return from an ankle injury. Midfielder Cammy Devlin and defenders Michael Smith and John Souttar are expected to return to full training this weekend. Midfielder Beni Baningime is out for the season.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It's only natural that there's a sense of expectation and we want to just get over the line, but there are still three games that provide the opportunity to put on some strong performances and create some more memorable moments for ourselves."

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson: "We're cemented in third place at the minute, but we'd like to get as close as we can to the Old Firm and get that points gap down. We also want to get that belief that we can go to Glasgow and win."

Did you know? The three league games between Celtic and Hearts this term and this season's League Cup meeting of the sides have been won by one-goal margins.

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Hibernian have defender Ryan Porteous available again following suspension and and winger Demi Mitchell is in contention after returning from injury as a substitute last weekend. Drey Wright is expected to miss out along with long-term absentees Chris Cadden, Christian Doidge, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet.

Ross McCrorie returns from a ban for Aberdeen but winger Matty Kennedy may not be fit enough to feature.

Hibernian forward Elias Melkersen: "It's been good to get some minutes but I don't think I have been good enough. We need to win more games and I need to score more goals. I take responsibility for not doing that so I need to get better every day."

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie: "We always need to keep improving. We just need to try and finish this season off as high as we can in the table. By the time next season comes round, we need to be aiming high and do a lot better than we have this season."

Did you know? Hibernian have won two out of their past 10 outings while Aberdeen have two victories out of 15, with all three of their meetings this season being won by the home team.

Livingston v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

On-loan Aston Villa forward Caleb Chukwuemeka is set to return to Livingston's squad after recovering from a hamstring problem. Goalkeeper Max Stryjek completes his two-match suspension and striker Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle problem, while James Penrice and Tom Parkes are out for the season following surgery.

St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson is closing in on a return from an ankle injury after being sidelined since Boxing Day and could be available for Wednesday's game against Aberdeen. Striker Chris Kane and midfielder David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines.

Livingston defender Morgan Boyes: "We go into most games as the underdog but we know ourselves that's not true. When we go on to the pitch we know we can prove that wrong. In the dressing room there's a great atmosphere and we all stick together."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It is huge. I have said all five post-split games are massive. I am looking for a good performance, I am looking for courage from the players to get on the ball and actually play football the right way. If we do that, we will create chances."

Did you know? St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry has scored in each of his past three league appearances against Livingston - and five Premiership goals against them overall, his most against any top-flight opponent.

Ross County v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin returns from suspension but goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer has been ruled out for the season.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander says "four or five" players missed training for most of the week through illness. Striker Kevin van Veen has served a ban but the game comes too soon for Stephen O'Donnell. Liam Shaw, Scott Fox, Jordan Roberts and Sondre Solholm are expected to remain out, along with Nathan McGinley and Barry Maguire.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We have to take some of the criticism because we haven't won enough games. I'm not expecting everyone to say, 'this is great' because it hasn't been great, but come the end of the season, if we manage to take that step of European football, I don't think anyone can begrudge that it's been a good 18 months for us as a club from where we were."

Did you know? Motherwell are without a win in 11 away games and are without a clean sheet in their past 15 matches overall.

St Mirren v Dundee (Sat, 15:00)

St Mirren loan midfielders Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have returned to respective parent clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic to have injuries assessed. Defenders Charles Dunne and Matt Millar both remain out.

Dundee have the same squad that lost in Aberdeen last week, which means goalkeeper Adam Legzdins remains out with a knee problem. Defender Lee Ashcroft and striker Cillian Sheridan are out for the season.

St Mirren midfielder Alex Gogic: "We need one more point to make us safe. We want to finish the best we can, it doesn't matter who we are playing, we want to do well and finish on a high."

Manager Mark McGhee told the Dundee website: "It could be terminal of course but, equally, we could get that result that I think we have been worthy of. We are ready for a win. We are going to go into the game, concentrate and play in the present as best we can, play as well as we did last week and we'll give ourselves a chance."

Did you know? St Mirren have lost four games in row at home, while Dundee are without a win in 11 outings under new manager Mark McGhee.

Rangers v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo will be assessed ahead of Dundee United's visit after having to come off just before half-time in Thursday's Europa League semi-final win over Leipzig with a head knock. Striker Kemar Roofe did not make the squad as he tries to recover from a knee injury, while Filip Helander, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi remain out for the season.

Dundee United striker Marc McNulty has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. Kevin McDonald has recovered from injury and is back in the squad, but fellow midfielder Calum Butcher is unlikely to play for the rest of the campaign because of a personal issue while Max Biamou, Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett have also played their last games of the season.

Rangers winger Scott Wright: "The confidence in the team is high. You could see from the performance on Thursday night and there was character shown as well. It was a special night for everyone involved at the club."

Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson: "That would be a great feeling to go to European football, that's every boy's dream growing up. We will always back ourselves no matter who we are playing, so the points are up for grabs."

Did you know? Rangers scored fewer goals - two in three games - in this season's Premiership against Dundee United than any other side.

