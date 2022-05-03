The late Jimmy Bell celebrates Rangers' recent Scottish Cup win over Celtic with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Europa League: Rangers v Leipzig Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 5 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and BBC Sport website & app

Rangers are "determined" to make Jimmy Bell proud when they face RB Leipzig in Thursday's Europa League semi-final decider, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The club's kitman, who had worked at Ibrox for more than 30 years, died suddenly earlier this week.

Van Bronckhorst's side trail 1-0 from the first leg in Germany and the manager is unsure whether Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey will be fit.

"We were all very shocked about the news of Jimmy," said the Dutchman.

"It was a hard day for all of us. We are still in shock, we talked about him and shared our personal stories about Jimmy. It was a really big game already, but we are even more determined now to make Jimmy proud.

"We still mourn and are down but the character, belief and determination of my players are there and we will do everything to reach the final.

"The fans will always be important for us at home, they are a big factor. It will be a noisy night. It will be emotional and we will be ready when the whistle goes."

Team news

Van Bronckhorst said midfielder Ramsey and forward Roofe will be given "as long as possible" to prove their fitness after missing the past three games.

Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander and Alfredo Morelos are definitely out for the hosts.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI to take on Leipzig in the Europa League semi-final second leg. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

What they said

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "You have goals in your career as a player and a coach, you want to achieve great things. You dream of leading your team to finals. We are one step away from reaching the final.

"I'm not thinking on personal goals, I am thinking of being successful with this club. We will hopefully be joining a very elite group at this club in reaching a European final with this beautiful club."

What did we learn from the first leg?

In a tight first leg, Leipzig had the best openings and missed at least one gilt-edged chance before eventually netting near the end.

Until Angelino's excellent 85th-minute volley, Van Bronckhorst's had the right tactical set-up - restricting the German side's space and time on the ball.

It was at the other end that Rangers struggled at times, with the absence of their injured central strikers particularly noticeable in the first half. They improved after the break and had one or moments in the Leipzig box.

Match stats