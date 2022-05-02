Scottish Gossip: Roofe, Rangers, Leipzig, Mowbray, Hibs, Celtic, Hart, Clark
Kemar Roofe is winning his battle to be fit for Rangers' Europa League semi-final second leg against Leipzig, with the German side leading the tie 1-0. (Sun)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst calls on the club's support to create a memorable night against Leipzig at Ibrox on Thursday. (Record)
Leipzig lost 3-1 to 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach in Monday's Bundesliga match. (Sun)
Reaching the Europa League final would be as big as winning the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, says former Celtic and Scotland forward Charlie Nicholas. (Express)
Tony Mowbray could return to Hibernian as manager, with the ex-Celtic boss expected to leave Blackburn Rovers at the end of the season. (Sun)
Mowbray would be the perfect match for Hibs, says former Easter Road forward Tam McManus. (Record)
Hibernian's Chris Mueller is close to returning to Major League Soccer four months after moving to Easter Road, with the winger joining Chicago Fire. (Sun)
Manager Ange Postecoglou backs goalkeeper Joe Hart to continue as Celtic's number one for years to come. (Herald - subscription required)
Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi vows to finish the season "in the best form". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dundee United are expected to intensify their interest in St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark. (Courier - subscription required)
United will open contract talks with Clark. (Express)
Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay is one of the world's best full-backs, says his manager Jim Goodwin. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon is attracting interest from Portsmouth, Oxford and Sassuolo. (Express)
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn could become Falkirk's new boss. (Courier - subscription required)