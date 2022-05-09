Close menu
Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee19:45HibernianHibernian
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Hibernian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dundee v Hibernian

Dundee will be relegated from the Scottish Premiership if they do not beat visitors Hibernian on Tuesday.

Mark McGhee's side are six points adrift at the foot of the table with two games to go, and seven goals worse off than second-bottom St Johnstone.

Hibernian are eighth, three points behind Livingston.

Both sides will conclude their league campaign on Sunday with Hibs at home to St Johnstone and Dundee away to Livingston.

Team news

Dundee will again be without goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, defender Lee Ashcroft and striker Cillian Sheridan.

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon misses out as he is preparing for knee surgery. Scott Allan, Chris Cadden, Christian Doidge, Kyle Magennis, Kevin Nisbet and Drey Wright remain absent.

Pick your Dundee XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Pick your Hibernian XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Did you know? Dundee have only won one of their past 20 top-flight league games against Hibernian, who will have a different manager in the dugout for the fifth consecutive visit to Dens Park.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee: "I came here hoping to stay [beyond the summer] but I've no idea really. We've not discussed it. I'd like to stay but we'll see."

Hibernian interim coach David Gray: "I'm still in my first year of my coaching career so it's come very early for me but I've learned a lot about myself and, selfishly, I have enjoyed bits of it. Obviously results haven't been as good as we would like but for me it's been a real learning curve, and one I've enjoyed."

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th May 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36285385216489
2Rangers36258373294483
3Hearts361710952391361
4Dundee Utd361111143442-844
5Motherwell361110154054-1443
6Ross County361011154555-1041
7Livingston36129153945-645
8Hibernian361012143339-642
9St Mirren361012143351-1842
10Aberdeen361010164145-440
11St Johnstone36711182347-2432
12Dundee36511203061-3126
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport