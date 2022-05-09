Aston Villa v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jurgen Klopp saw his Liverpool side lose ground in the title race after Luiz Diaz's goal rescued a point against Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is a major doubt because of the groin injury that caused him to miss the win over Burnley.

Leon Bailey and Kortney Hause remain on the sidelines, while Philippe Coutinho will hope for a recall against his former club.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could make his return after six matches out with a foot injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp may make changes ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final.

Watkins has scored four top-flight goals versus Liverpool, more than against other side

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won seven of the past eight league meetings, with the exception being their 7-2 away defeat last season.

Villa are aiming to beat Liverpool in consecutive home league games for the first time since February 1998.

This fixture has produced 20 away wins in the Premier League, second only to Manchester City's clashes with Manchester United (21).

Aston Villa

Villa have taken seven points from their last three league matches, having lost their previous four in a row.

They are aiming to win three consecutive league games for only the third time in nine top-flight seasons.

Ollie Watkins is one of just nine players to have scored 10 or more Premier League goals in each of the last two campaigns, and one of only four Englishmen to do so along with Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Raheem Sterling.

Danny Ings is aiming to become the first player since Romelu Lukaku in 2017-18 to score against three former sides in a single Premier League season.

Manager Steven Gerrard scored 186 goals in 710 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions (1998-2015). Only Ian Callaghan and Jamie Carragher played more games for the Reds, while only Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell scored more times for the club.

Liverpool

Liverpool are the only side in Europe's top five leagues to boast an unbeaten league record in 2022 (W13, D3).

They have only trailed for a total of 51 minutes in their top-flight matches this year: 16 v Norwich City, 17 v Manchester City and 18 v Tottenham.

Their 1-0 defeat by Leicester at the King Power Stadium is the only away league match in which they have failed to score this season.

Only twice before in their history have they scored more away league goals in a season than the 41 they have netted in this campaign: 42 in 1946-47 and 48 in 2013-14.

The Reds could equal their club record of 22 clean sheets in a Premier League season, set in 2005-06.

Mohamed Salah has scored 30 goals for Liverpool in all competitions this campaign, one short of his total for the Reds last season. However, he has failed to score in 11 of his last 12 club appearances.

Liverpool have won all 18 games this season against teams starting the day in the bottom half of the table, by an aggregate score of 52-4. No team in Premier League history has ever won 100% of their games against bottom half sides in a single campaign, with Liverpool's current tally of 18 wins the joint-most along with Manchester United in 2006-07.

