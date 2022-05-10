Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley1AltrinchamAltrincham0

Bromley v Altrincham

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Balcombe
  • 2Partington
  • 5Bush
  • 16Trotter
  • 17Webster
  • 7Coulson
  • 4Bingham
  • 19Forster
  • 21Vennings
  • 10Alabi
  • 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield

Substitutes

  • 6Sowunmi
  • 8Arthurs
  • 11Dennis
  • 18Whitely
  • 22Alexander

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Gould
  • 2Densmore
  • 5Hannigan
  • 14Cooper
  • 6Moult
  • 28Jones
  • 8Osborne
  • 17Pringle
  • 32MarriottBooked at 40mins
  • 7Mooney
  • 26Hall

Substitutes

  • 19Morgan
  • 23Perritt
  • 24Ferguson
  • 34Campbell
  • 37Morton
Referee:
Aji Ajibola

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Isaac Marriott (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Bromley 1, Altrincham 0. Mason Bloomfield (Bromley).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham432610791434888
2Stockport422841084384688
3Solihull Moors432412780453584
4Halifax43259962332984
5Notts County4323101080522879
6Grimsby432371364422276
7Chesterfield4320131069511873
8Dag & Red432171577532470
9Boreham Wood4318131249371267
10Bromley431812135750766
11Torquay4218111365521365
12Southend43169184460-1657
13Yeovil431414154246-456
14Altrincham43159196168-754
15Woking43164235961-252
16Maidenhead United431312184866-1851
17Wealdstone431311194864-1650
18Barnet431311195785-2850
19Eastleigh43129224870-2245
20Aldershot431110224570-2543
21King's Lynn44810264779-3234
22Weymouth43510283887-4925
23Dover4327343699-631
View full National League table

