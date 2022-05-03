Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Bell, Celtic, Jota, Hibs, Appleton, Muller, Griffiths

Kris Boyd hopes former club Rangers can overcome their 1-0 deficit against Leipzig and reach the Europa League final for Jimmy Bell, the club's long-serving kit man who passed away earlier this week. (Sun)external-link

Ex-Rangers players Barry Ferguson and Ronald de Boer also hope the current side progress in tribute to Bell. (Record)external-link

Celtic are aiming to formalise a deal for winger Jota, who is on loan from Benfica. (The Times - subscription required)external-link

Portuguese media report Celtic will exercise their clause to sign Jota on a 7.5m euro deal. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Former Celtic forward John Hartson urges the club's board to give manager Ange Postecoglou a £20m transfer budget and sign loan players Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers up on permanent deals. (Sun)external-link

Celtic will reportedly land £2m following former player Ryan Christie's promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Michael Appleton, a previous candidate for the Hibernian head coach role, is back in contention for the Easter Road job. (Record)external-link

Chris Muller, the Hibernian winger expected to return to Major League Soccer by joining Chicago Fire, cost the Easter Road club £10,000 per week over his four-week month. (Sun)external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon "can't quite believe" he has won the Scottish football writers' player of the year award for a third time. (Record)external-link

Dundee United have made an official approach for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

United head coach Tam Courts has not ruled out keeper Benjamin Siegrist remaining at Tannadice. (Express)external-link

Goalkeeper Harry Sharp, 21, is expected to retain his place in the Dundee line-up against St Mirren on Saturday after returning to the side in the weekend defeat by Aberdeen. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County boss Malky Mackay says the Staggies' push for European football has exceeded his expectations in his first season in charge. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson is a frontrunner to replace John McGlynn as Raith Rovers boss. (Express)external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds tells his players to prepare to face a determined Partick Thistle on Friday after the Highlanders won Tuesday's Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg 2-1. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Former Scotland, Celtic and Hibernian striker Leigh Griffiths is one of 14 players expected to leave Falkirk. (Sun)external-link

