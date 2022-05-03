Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Bell, Celtic, Jota, Hibs, Appleton, Muller, Griffiths
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Kris Boyd hopes former club Rangers can overcome their 1-0 deficit against Leipzig and reach the Europa League final for Jimmy Bell, the club's long-serving kit man who passed away earlier this week. (Sun)
Ex-Rangers players Barry Ferguson and Ronald de Boer also hope the current side progress in tribute to Bell. (Record)
Celtic are aiming to formalise a deal for winger Jota, who is on loan from Benfica. (The Times - subscription required)
Portuguese media report Celtic will exercise their clause to sign Jota on a 7.5m euro deal. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Celtic forward John Hartson urges the club's board to give manager Ange Postecoglou a £20m transfer budget and sign loan players Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers up on permanent deals. (Sun)
Celtic will reportedly land £2m following former player Ryan Christie's promotion to the Premier League with Bournemouth. (Herald - subscription required)
Michael Appleton, a previous candidate for the Hibernian head coach role, is back in contention for the Easter Road job. (Record)
Chris Muller, the Hibernian winger expected to return to Major League Soccer by joining Chicago Fire, cost the Easter Road club £10,000 per week over his four-week month. (Sun)
Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon "can't quite believe" he has won the Scottish football writers' player of the year award for a third time. (Record)
Dundee United have made an official approach for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark. (Courier - subscription required)
United head coach Tam Courts has not ruled out keeper Benjamin Siegrist remaining at Tannadice. (Express)
Goalkeeper Harry Sharp, 21, is expected to retain his place in the Dundee line-up against St Mirren on Saturday after returning to the side in the weekend defeat by Aberdeen. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says the Staggies' push for European football has exceeded his expectations in his first season in charge. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson is a frontrunner to replace John McGlynn as Raith Rovers boss. (Express)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds tells his players to prepare to face a determined Partick Thistle on Friday after the Highlanders won Tuesday's Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg 2-1. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Former Scotland, Celtic and Hibernian striker Leigh Griffiths is one of 14 players expected to leave Falkirk. (Sun)