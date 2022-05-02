National League news - May 2022

Last updated on .From the section National League

3 May

Altrincham will move to become fully professional from the start of the 2022-23 National League season, with the club announcing they will also create a new chief executive officer position.

The announcement means the club will move from being part-time to full-time for the first time in its 130-year history.

"We've brought in new investments and developed relationships with businesses across our community to ensure we were in the best possible position financially to make the decision to go full-time, at the right time," co-chairman Lawrence Looney said.