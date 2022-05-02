Gary Johnson has been Torquay United manager since September 2018 and led the club to the National League South title in his first season

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says he is excited about building a squad for next season.

The Gulls saw their outside hopes of a post-season game come to an end with a 0-0 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Johnson's side have lost just three times in 2022 having won just five times up to the end of November.

"I'm looking forward to creating a new group, along with some that are already here to keep that continuity," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

The Gulls - who were beaten National League play-off finalists last season - have failed to win in their last four games to slip 11 points behind the play-off places with three games left to play.

"We weren't a million miles away," added Johnson.

"If you look at some of the points we've dropped, some of the points that were taken away from us, bits and pieces that happened to us.

"It's football and I can look forward to it in a week or two's time when the season's finished and look back and say, 'This group of lads have had a bit of a go, and given a bit of luck we might have been in the play-offs.'

"We'll just take each game as it comes and get the boys to show what they're made of.

"Have they got what they think they've got? The pressure's off a little bit, but you still need the work rate to make sure that you bring out your best game, so I'll be looking to see whether the ones that are 50-50 maybe can show me that they're worthy of another contract."