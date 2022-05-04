Ballymena v Crusaders: Watch the best goals ahead of the Irish Cup final

Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup final: Ballymena United v Crusaders Venue: National Stadium at Windsor Park Date: Saturday, 7 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI from 14:15 BST; also live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; live on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds

When the Ballymena United and Crusaders players step onto the pitch for the Irish Cup final at Windsor Park on Saturday, the prospect of collecting the silverware and winners' medals will be foremost in their minds and those of their coaching staff and supporters.

The club treasurers though could be forgiven for casting a thought towards the monetary boost to the coffers which flows from securing a place in European competition by virtue of winning the most prestigious knockout prize in the domestic game - a minimum of £200,000 a fairly hefty financial carrot.

Add to that, the yearning on Ballymena's part for a first cup success since 1989 and Crusaders' desire to earn tangible reward for their season's efforts as they prepare to usher in what they hope will be an exciting new era with help from substantial investors IRAMA and you appreciate that there is ample incentive for the two sides in the showpiece decider at the National Stadium.

Crusaders are aiming to secure their first silverware since winning the same competition in 2019 when they comfortably saw off the challenge of Championship side Ballinamallard United in the final.

The disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic means this will be the first final since then to be staged on its traditional date of the first Saturday in May, at its traditional venue in south Belfast, and without the restrictions on crowd numbers necessitated by Government guidelines aimed at curtailing the spread of coronavirus.

Unlike their opponents, the Crues have the relative luxury of having two shots at qualifying to compete in the Europa Conference League courtesy of their fifth place Premiership finish - but will be keen to avoid the unpredictable nature of the looming end-of-season European play-offs by getting the job done this weekend.

The play-off final has come to assume a major significance of its own in terms of the 'winner-takes-all' financial windfall it secures, but still lacks the glamour, history and sense of occasion of 'cup final day', complete with tailored suits, big-match atmosphere and colour in the stands.

Watch: Crues stun Cliftonville to reach Irish Cup final

The form of Stephen Baxter's side has been impressive in the run-up to the final and the takeover by the IRAMA consortium, in which Liverpool goalscoring legend Ian Rush is a significant shareholder, forms an interesting backdrop and sub-plot to their final appearance.

The group is buying a majority 70% stake in the club and the overall investment in the Shore Road-based club is expected to reach in the region of £2.5m, with the transaction due to be completed this month.

For many years Crusaders' participation in Europe could be taken as something of a given - they qualified for continental competition in nine years out of 10 in the decade up to 2019 - but failing to qualify in either of the last two years will have served to whet their appetite for a return.

Crusaders' last cup final appearance at Windsor Park resulted in disappointment as they went down to Coleraine in the 2020 League Cup decider so fans of the north Belfast club will hope for better this time round.

Cup success offers realistic route to Europe

While clubs may once have been left counting the cost of playing in Europe because of the potential cost of overseas travel to far-flung corners of the continent, the lucrative rewards on offer now make qualification a more straightforward positive outcome.

Ballymena have reaped the financial boost of competing in the Europa League qualifying rounds twice in recent years - through the play-offs in 2017 and as a consequence of finishing second in the league in 2019.

With significant investment and switches to full-time set-ups at a number of Premiership clubs changing the landscape of local football in recent years, Sky Blues manager David Jeffrey is candid about the fact that the knockout scenario of the Irish Cup now offers a more likely route to European competition for clubs who cannot generate the financial clout of their well-funded rivals or have been so far unable to find the necessary consistency to challenge for league honours.

While the Gibson Cup would in an ideal world remain top of every manager's 'wish-list' at the start of any campaign and the old adage that 'the best team always wins the league' still holds true, the cup can invariably throw up winners from outside the group of title-chasing clubs.

The Braidmen have therefore targeted cup competitions as their more likely opportunities for trophy success and the Irish Cup in particular as an opportunity to close the gap to some degree on their big-spending full-time rivals with major financial backers.

Steven McCullough free-kick seals final spot for Sky Blues

The Irish Cup also affords the opportunity for the Warden Street outfit to perhaps steal a march on seemingly perennial mid-table rivals such as Glenavon in the battle to secure a war chest of funds to challenge for a top six spot or the seventh position that secures involvement in the European play-offs.

The participation of Ballymena and Crusaders makes for an intriguing 'city v country' contest and for Jeffrey's men the final represents a 'last chance saloon' in terms of possible European qualification this term given their eighth place finish in the Premiership.

Jeffrey has already guided the county Antrim club to a League Cup triumph in 2017 but a first Irish Cup victory for 33 years would eclipse that achievement.

Since their 1989 triumph, United have come out on the wrong side of defeats by Glenavon in the 2014 decider and Glentoran after extra-time in the delayed 2020 final, adding extra incentive for the Braidmen to go one better.