Nathan Delfouneso scored 10 goals in 67 appearances for Bolton Wanderers, two of which came this season

Bolton Wanderers have released Alex Baptiste, Andrew Tutte, Liam Gordon, Nathan Delfouneso and Liam Edwards at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Baptiste, Tutte, Gordon and Delfouneso all helped Wanderers to win promotion from League Two in 2020-21.

Delfouneso made 20 appearances for the club this season before joining Bradford City on loan in February.

Meanwhile, Xavier Amaechi, who joined on a season-long loan from Hamburg, will return to the German side.

The club have offered a new deal to defender Adam Senior, 20, who has played seven senior games, and opted to keep goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson and forward Finlay Lockett.

Goalkeeper Matty Alexander, striker Jay Fitzmartin and defender Reiss Greenidge will also leave the club after the Trotters finished the season in ninth in League One.