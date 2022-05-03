Close menu

Kevin de Bruyne says Manchester City winning Champions League would change perspective of club

Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne gave Manchester City the lead after two minutes in their semi-final first leg against Real Madrid

Winning the Champions League would change how people view Manchester City, says midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

City have not won the competition despite spending more than £1bn and lifting 16 trophies since the 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

Pep Guardiola's side have a 4-3 lead against Real Madrid heading into the semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

"I think it would change the perspective from outside," De Bruyne said.

"We have not won it but winning it would change that little narrative."

Following their defeat by Chelsea last year, City could make their second successive final if they get past the Spanish champions.

"The fact we've been fighting for numerous years and getting to the latter stages means we've been doing really well," Belgium midfielder De Bruyne added.

"It's a cup competition and the quality is very high so it's very difficult to win it."

Manager Guardiola has previously said he needs to win the competition with City otherwise his time at the club will be judged as a "failure"..

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 15:27

    Kevin de Bruyne says Manchester City winning Champions League would change perspective of club from a FFP cheating team with no Champions League to a FFP cheating team with 1 Champions League

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 15:24

    Nope, they’d still be financially doped.

  • Comment posted by BBC admin, today at 15:19

    Man City will always be known as a club that attracts players with money, rather than the badge.

    • Reply posted by Ruud Bullit, today at 15:25

      Ruud Bullit replied:
      No top.player ever played for free for Liverpool or Bayern or Barcelona.

      Get real.

  • Comment posted by Lukas, today at 15:19

    Yes, instead of being a blood money club that condones:
    the abductions, torture and murder of human rights and democracy campaigners
    modern slavery and appalling work conditions for foreign workers
    treating women like dogs
    executing gay people

    You'll be a club that has bought a European championship for 1.7billion, plus the above.

    Enjoy your blood money, Kevin.

    • Reply posted by MobyDec, today at 15:24

      MobyDec replied:
      Just need to cough a little longer Lukas - to get that bitter pill out of yer big gob

  • Comment posted by Mark1960, today at 15:18

    Interesting viewpoint about changing perceptions, as a lifelong Chelsea fan, I understand what investment can do to both the success and perception of the club. Either way, just want to see another all English final of the same quality as the recent Premier League clash! Good luck to both teams!

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 15:18

    BBC Manchester at it again,3 out of the first 4 articles are about both Manchester clubs.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 15:15

    Manchester City will never be as great as Liverpool or Manchester United.

    • Reply posted by popeye, today at 15:24

      popeye replied:
      well compared to liverpool i agree but to man utd maybe a chance. man utd are no great shakes at the moment. .no cl means lesser money for being in the el. also not being in cl each season means utd get 50m not 75m from addidas as in there contract states. the rebuiding there could take a long while.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 15:14

    With the downturn of Barcelona and Real in recent years, and the continued upwards trajectory of City it has always just been a matter of time really. I think the current City team is already looked at as the best in the world, but KDB is right that this will underline the success.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 15:22

      KwikGetaway replied:
      As I've always said, it seems to be the tail wagging the dog

