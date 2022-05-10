Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Schwake
- 4Hamilton
- 29Travis
- 3McIntyre
- 15Logan
- 23Murray
- 8Tapping
- 30Crane
- 10Handling
- 9See
- 19ShanleyBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 6Jardine
- 7McDonald
- 11Boyle
- 12Berry
- 17Mitchell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Brian
- 26Robertson
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Hooper
- 6Clark
- 3Lowdon
- 11Smith
- 8Docherty
- 4Moxon
- 10Goss
- 7Wallace
- 9Garrity
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Steele
- 15Fleming
- 16Johnston
- 17McCartney
- 18Swinglehurst
- 19Murphy
- 20McMenamin
- 21Douglas
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Garrity (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Lowdon (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).