Scottish League One - Play-off Final - 1st Leg
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 4Hamilton
  • 29Travis
  • 3McIntyre
  • 15Logan
  • 23Murray
  • 8Tapping
  • 30Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 9See
  • 19ShanleyBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 6Jardine
  • 7McDonald
  • 11Boyle
  • 12Berry
  • 17Mitchell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Brian
  • 26Robertson

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Hooper
  • 6Clark
  • 3Lowdon
  • 11Smith
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Moxon
  • 10Goss
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Garrity

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Steele
  • 15Fleming
  • 16Johnston
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Swinglehurst
  • 19Murphy
  • 20McMenamin
  • 21Douglas
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Annan Athletic 0.

  2. Booking

    Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).

  4. Post update

    Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Garrity (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Lowdon (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  8. Post update

    Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Innes Murray (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  14. Post update

    Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).

  17. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).

  19. Post update

    Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).

