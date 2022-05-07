Close menu
Scottish League One - Play-off Semi-finals - 2nd Leg
ForfarForfar Athletic15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v Annan Athletic (agg 0-1)

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers362310373324179
2Airdrieonians36219668373172
3Montrose361514753361759
4Queen's Park361118751361551
5Alloa36129154957-845
6Falkirk36128164955-644
7Peterhead36119164651-542
8Clyde36912153962-2339
9Dumbarton3697204871-2334
10East Fife3658233170-3923
