Marco Silva's complaints came in the 95th minute after Bournemouth were awarded a penalty

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been fined £2,000 by the Football Association following his red card in last month's 1-1 draw at second-placed Bournemouth.

Silva admitted improper behaviour after being sent off in the 95th minute after the Cherries were awarded a late penalty in the match.

Dominic Solanke scored the spot-kick to secure a point for Bournemouth.

Meanwhile Fulham have been charged with failing to control their players in their loss to Nottingham Forest.

It is alleged the club failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 95th minute of the 1-0 defeat on 26 April.

Fulham secured the Championship title on Monday night after an impressive 7-0 win over play-off chasing Luton Town.