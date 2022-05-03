Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Only Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dominic Solanke have scored more Championship goals this season than Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe says he is "very happy" at Swansea City after being named player of the year in his debut season at the Championship club.

The forward, 22, won the top prize at Swansea's end-of-season awards dinner on Tuesday night.

Piroe has been linked with a summer move after a spectacular campaign, but says he has heard "nothing official" about a possible transfer.

"Of course you hear a lot, but I am very happy to be here," Piroe said.

"It's always nice to hear that you are being seen at the higher level, but on the other hand I am just really happy to play loads of games. That's the most important thing right now.

"I just want to finish the season very well. We will see what happens after that, but I am very happy here."

Piroe has scored 24 goals and claimed six assists in 46 Swansea appearances since joining the Welsh club from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £1m last July.

Leicester City have been touted as admirers of the Dutchman, though Swansea boss Russell Martin says it would take "a huge sum of money" to convince them to sell Piroe this summer.

When asked whether his target is to play Premier League football, Piroe added: "Of course you want to play there, but if we can get promoted it will be nice as well.

"I think we can play for promotion, 100%, direct or through the play-offs [in 2022-23]. We will see next season."

Piroe won the supporters' player of the year award after receiving around 40% of fans' online votes.

Veteran defender Kyle Naughton was named players' player of the year with Chloe Chivers taking the Swansea Ladies supporters' player of the year.

"Of course you set some targets at the start of the season and to fulfil them at the end is wonderful," Piroe added.

"The numbers, the games I have played, they were all more than I expected so I am very pleased."