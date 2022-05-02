Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Josh Vela joined Shrewsbury in January 2020 after being released from his contract by Scottish Premiership side Hibernian

Shrewsbury Town have agreed new contracts with midfielders Josh Vela and Elliott Bennett, whose deals were due to expire this summer.

The club, who finished the season 18th in League One, have not disclosed the length of the deals for either Vela, 28, or Bennett, 33.

The Shrews have offered a new deal to 19-year-old goalkeeper Jaden Bevan.

They have also exercised an option to extend the contract of keeper Harry Burgoyne, 25, by 12 months.

Striker Shaun Walley, defenders Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Arron Pierre, midfielders David Davis and Josh Daniels and goalkeeper Cameron Gregory have been released.

Speaking about the new deals for Vela and Bennett, boss Steve Cotterill told the club website: external-link "I'm delighted that we've agreed a new deal with Josh.

"He's a great lad who was obviously in the team when I first arrived at the club and no matter whether I've been here or when I was away, he's always given maximum effort.

"Elliott is a fantastic character not just in and around the dressing room, he is also an excellent professional when he crosses the white line as well. He gives everything and has shown incredible fitness levels for his age and thoroughly deserves another year."