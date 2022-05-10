Inverness CT v Arbroath

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Danny Devine.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 6Devine
- 15BroadfootBooked at 39mins
- 5Deas
- 4Welsh
- 23McAlearBooked at 65mins
- 11Sutherland
- 9MckaySubstituted forDoranat 63'minutes
- 17Chalmers
- 24Samuels
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 10Doran
- 18Allardice
- 20Hardy
- 21MacKay
- 28Hyde
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'BrienBooked at 58mins
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 12Stewart
- 6Low
- 8McKenna
- 28Craigen
- 20Hamilton
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 17Bakare
- 19Wighton
- 21Antell
- 22Henderson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).
Post update
Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Billy Mckay.
Post update
Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Craigen (Arbroath).
Booking
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece McAlear.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).
Post update
Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Arbroath 0.