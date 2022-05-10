Close menu
Scottish Premiership - Play-off Semi-finals - 1st Leg
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0ArbroathArbroath0

Inverness CT v Arbroath



Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 6Devine
  • 15BroadfootBooked at 39mins
  • 5Deas
  • 4Welsh
  • 23McAlearBooked at 65mins
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9MckaySubstituted forDoranat 63'minutes
  • 17Chalmers
  • 24Samuels

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 3Harper
  • 10Doran
  • 18Allardice
  • 20Hardy
  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'BrienBooked at 58mins
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 12Stewart
  • 6Low
  • 8McKenna
  • 28Craigen
  • 20Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 17Bakare
  • 19Wighton
  • 21Antell
  • 22Henderson
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Danny Devine.

  2. Booking

    Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Nicky Low (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Billy Mckay.

  7. Post update

    Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

  9. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by James Craigen (Arbroath).

  11. Booking

    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece McAlear.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Craigen (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).

  18. Post update

    Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Austin Samuels (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shane Sutherland.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Arbroath 0.

