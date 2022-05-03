Jordan Houghton: Plymouth Argyle exercise option to keep midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Plymouth
Plymouth have exercised their option to keep midfielder Jordan Houghton at Home Park for a further 12 months.
The 26-year-old played 50 times this season but was sent off in Saturday's 5-0 thrashing by MK Dons as Argyle missed out on the League One play-offs.
Plymouth had already taken up their option to extend fellow midfielder Panutche Camara's contract.
Wing-back Ryan Law, 22, whose deal expires this summer, has been offered a new contract.
The club have also taken up the option to extend the contract of Brandon Pursall, 18, but fellow defender Ollie Tomlinson, 19, has been released.