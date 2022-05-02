Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Wes Hoolahan (right) played 66 games in two seasons for Cambridge

Veteran midfielder Wes Hoolahan has been released by Cambridge United.

The 39-year-old played 66 games and scored eight goals in his two years at the club, and helped the U's to promotion to League One last season.

Hoolahan won 43 caps for the Republic of Ireland and played at Euro 2016, and also twice won promotion to the Premier League in a 10-year stint at Norwich.

Goalkeeper Kai-McKenzie Lyle and defender Tom Dickens have also been released external-link by Cambridge.

"To play as much as I did and for us to have achieved what I did, it has been a really special part of my life and career," Hoolahan told the club's website external-link .

"The day we won promotion is the day that will live with me the longest.

"Nobody gave us a chance that season and for us to finally get over the line - after a bit of a wobble - and then to celebrate with the fans on the roof was definitely my biggest highlight. Just an unbelievable day, season and moment for the club."

Hoolahan began his career at Shelbourne, in Ireland, before moving to Livingston in 2005.

He joined Blackpool after a successful loan before moving to the Canaries in 2008, where he played four seasons in the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder was named in the League Two team of the season for his role in Cambridge's promotion last season.

The club has also offered new contracts to Greg Taylor, Jack Iredale, Liam O'Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May and Will Mannion.