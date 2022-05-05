Ballymena v Crusaders: Watch the best goals ahead of the Irish Cup final

Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup final: Ballymena United v Crusaders Venue: National Stadium at Windsor Park Date: Saturday, 7 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI from 14:15 BST; also live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; live on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds

Crusaders midfielder Declan Caddell is dreaming of a "fairytale" ending to his playing career with success in the Irish Cup final at Windsor Park.

The Crues take on Ballymena United in Saturday's decider, with a guaranteed place in Europe on the line as well as the trophy.

Caddell will retire at the end of this season and, while stressing how difficult the match will be against the Sky Blues, explained how another Irish Cup medal would be a fitting end to his time as a player at Seaview.

"I'm retiring at the end of the season and it is not often, as a player in any sport, that you are able to go out on a high," said the midfielder, who is looking for his third Irish Cup winners' medal.

"The Irish Cup was the first trophy that I won back in 2009, against Cliftonville in the final. That was my first taste of silverware.

"It would be nice, 13 years later, to finish on that again. That is fairytale stuff, though, and I know it will be a difficult match.

"You play football to make memories and when I started off I never thought I'd have the career I've had, or played and won as much as I have. This is a great opportunity, not only for me but for the club and the new players that have come in to taste success."

'Jeffrey won't let Ballymena drop below a certain standard'

Crusaders finished fourth in the Irish Premiership this season while Ballymena finished eighth

It was announced in February that 33-year-old Caddell, who was promoted from the Crusaders youth ranks to the senior squad in 2007, would take up a Head of Academy role with the Crues at the end of this current campaign.

Having won three league titles, two Irish Cups and the Setanta Sports Cup in over 500 appearances for the north Belfast outfit, Caddell is perhaps more likely to be on the bench for Saturday's final but said he will get behind whoever starts, and be ready to come on when required.

He is in the strange position of hoping the cup final is his last match - if it is, it would mean the north Belfast club lift the trophy and do not need to compete in the European play-offs - but has warned that there are no favourites in a match between two sides who have each beaten the other twice this season.

"Ballymena have quality players, make no mistake about it, and we never get an easy game against them," continued Caddell, whose side beat Cliftonville in the semi-final after coming through against Glenavon, Ballinamallard United and Dungannon Swifts in the earlier rounds.

"They have a manager in David Jeffrey who is a proven winner and has proved that time and again. He doesn't let his players drop below a certain standard so it is going to be a tough, tough game.

"You read and hear certain people saying it is ours to lose, but it is not. It's a cup final and both teams have players who can hurt each other. The cup final is always a toss of a coin, it is usually whoever wants it most and prepares the best that wins the game."

Millar wants to make sure Sky Blues are not forgotten

Jeffrey and his Ballymena United players go into Saturday's showpiece hoping to deliver a first Irish Cup success for the club since 1989, and a seventh in total.

Having beaten Loughgall, Portstewart and Larne, Glentoran's arbitration case meant United's semi-final against Newry - which they won 1-0 last week - was delayed by over a fortnight.

It is a second final appearance in the competition in three years for the Sky Blues, having lost in extra-time to Glentoran despite an impressive performance in the 2020 decider.

It is also the latest in a series of final appearances across all three cup competitions, but captain and Ballymena native Leroy Millar is determined to halt a losing run in finals that he believes has gone on too long.

"There are no two better men than David [Jeffrey] and Bryan [McLoughlin, his assistant] to be going into a cup final with given all of their experience and all they have won," commented Millar, who has been linked with a move away from Ballymena in the summer.

"The last final that I won was the League Cup in 2017 and I didn't think that, five years later, I would still be looking to add to it.

"We have lost the last five finals I have been in so hopefully we can learn from those mistakes and get this one over the line. It is one thing getting to a final but you need that bit extra to go on and win it. You're quickly forgotten about if you don't win it."

'Underdogs' looking forward to getting 'suited and booted'

That 2020 final against Glentoran was played on a Friday night in late July in front of just 500 supporters as senior football in Northern Ireland began to move out of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

It was a very different showpiece experience for Millar and his team-mates and, while he is looking forward to a more traditional occasion this time, he knows it is the action on the pitch that counts.

"I work in the town and you can feel the buzz about the match from the supporters, everyone has got their flags out and their tickets sorted," remarked Millar, who also stressed how important goalkeeper Sean O'Neill will be in the build-up to game, despite not being able to play for Ballymena as he is on loan from Crusaders.

"We are getting suited and booted, but the harsh reality is that that is all quickly forgotten about if you don't get on and do the bit on the pitch, which is winning the thing.

"It [the 2020 final] was a surreal moment with so few fans in the stadium. We actually played very well on the night, but you don't always get what you deserve in cup competitions. Hopefully we can learn from that night and realise it is more about the result than the performance. You have to learn or else it will be the same outcome every time."

When asked about his side's chance of winning the cup, Millar disagreed with Caddell on who is expected to win - and also revealed just how much it would mean to deliver an Irish Cup to the Ballymena supporters.

"It was a really tough time at the start of the season for us, we didn't know when the next win was going to come, so to finish it off with an Irish Cup final for the fans will just mean everything.

"We know the Sky Blues take a big crowd to finals and will get right behind the team. Hopefully we can feed off that and bring that cup home. You have to savour these moments because you don't know when your next Irish Cup final will be.

"Crusaders will be going into the final as heavy favourites but on our day with everyone available in a one-off occasion, you just never know.

"The underdog tag suits us to a tee, we will just go about our business as quietly as we can and we will see what happens on the day."