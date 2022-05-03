Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Steve Cook has played 17 times for Nottingham Forest in all competitions since joining them from Bournemouth in January

Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook thanked paramedics for saving his father's life before the Championship match at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Cook, 31, said his father had a heart attack at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth won the game 1-0 to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Ex-Cherries skipper Cook wrote on Twitter: "First of all a big congratulations to AFC Bournemouth on promotion but tonight I need to thank the paramedics at the game."

The defender added: "Unfortunately my dad suffered a cardiac arrest just before the game and they managed to bring him back to life. I'll forever be grateful for their actions."

Kieffer Moore scored the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute as Bournemouth joined champions Fulham in winning promotion to the Premier League.

Cook moved to Forest for an undisclosed fee in January after spending 10 years with the Cherries, playing more than 350 times for the club.

The defeat for Forest leaves them in the Championship play-offs as they aim to return to English football's top flight for the first time since 1999.