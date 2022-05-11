Rangers v Ross County

Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rangers
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number51Player nameLowryAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number17Player nameAyodele-AriboAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
6.47
No players have been substituted yet
Ross County
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number16Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number3Player nameVokinsAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number23Player nameHungboAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number18Player nameBurroughsAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
7.16
No players have been substituted yet
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 3Bassey
- 31Barisic
- 4Lundstram
- 51Lowry
- 18Kamara
- 23Wright
- 17Ayodele-Aribo
- 14Kent
- 9Diallo
- 10Davis
- 16Ramsey
- 19Sands
- 26Balogun
- 30Sakala
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
- 43King
Ross County
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 15Watson
- 5Baldwin
- 16Iacovitti
- 3Vokins
- 23Hungbo
- 7Spittal
- 22Tillson
- 18Burroughs
- 8Callachan
- 10Samuel
- 4Cancola
- 11Sims
- 17Charles-Cook
- 20Drysdale
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 26White
- 30Wright
- 32Mackinnon
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away5
Scott Wright (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Goal! Rangers 2, Ross County 0. James Tavernier (Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Rangers. James Tavernier draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alexander Lowry.
Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Attempt blocked. Glen Kamara (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ayodele-Aribo.
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).
Attempt blocked. Alexander Lowry (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic.
Offside, Ross County. Keith Watson tries a through ball, but Dominic Samuel is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Ross County 0. Scott Wright (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Goldson following a corner.