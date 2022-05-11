Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2Ross CountyRoss County0

Rangers v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 19:00 BST

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 3Bassey
  • 31Barisic
  • 4Lundstram
  • 51Lowry
  • 18Kamara
  • 23Wright
  • 17Ayodele-Aribo
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 9Diallo
  • 10Davis
  • 16Ramsey
  • 19Sands
  • 26Balogun
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 43King

Ross County

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15Watson
  • 5Baldwin
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 3Vokins
  • 23Hungbo
  • 7Spittal
  • 22Tillson
  • 18Burroughs
  • 8Callachan
  • 10Samuel

Substitutes

  • 4Cancola
  • 11Sims
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 20Drysdale
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 26White
  • 30Wright
  • 32Mackinnon
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home16
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Scott Wright (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by James Tavernier.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Rangers 2, Ross County 0. James Tavernier (Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Rangers. James Tavernier draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Keith Watson.

  11. Post update

    Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alexander Lowry.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Glen Kamara (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ayodele-Aribo.

  16. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Lowry (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Keith Watson tries a through ball, but Dominic Samuel is caught offside.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 1, Ross County 0. Scott Wright (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Goldson following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic37286385216490
2Rangers37268375294686
3Hearts371711953401362
4Dundee Utd371112143442-845
5Motherwell371111154155-1444
6Ross County371011164557-1241
7Livingston371210153945-646
8St Mirren371013143351-1843
9Hibernian371012153442-842
10Aberdeen371010174146-540
11St Johnstone37811182447-2335
12Dundee37611203362-2929
View full Scottish Premiership table

