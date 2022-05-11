Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren19:45LivingstonLivingston
Venue: The SMISA Stadium

St Mirren v Livingston

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 19:00 BST

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic36285385216489
2Rangers36258373294483
3Hearts361710952391361
4Dundee Utd361111143442-844
5Motherwell361110154054-1443
6Ross County361011154555-1041
7Livingston36129153945-645
8Hibernian371012153442-842
9St Mirren361012143351-1842
10Aberdeen361010164145-440
11St Johnstone36711182347-2432
12Dundee37611203362-2929
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport