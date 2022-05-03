Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Lee Angol joined Bradford as a free agent last summer after leaving Leyton Orient

Bradford City striker Lee Angol has signed a one-year contract extension, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old joined the Bantams on a one-year deal last summer and has scored six goals in 21 appearances.

"We are pleased to have Lee on board for next year, and are looking forward to continuing to have him available," Bradford boss Mark Hughes told the club website. external-link

"He is a very good footballer and an asset for us to have in our side."