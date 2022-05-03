Last updated on .From the section European Football

Santi Mina is in his second spell at Celta Vigo, having re-joined the club in 2019 after a four-year spell with Valencia

Celta Vigo striker Santi Mina has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of sexual abuse.

Mina, 26, will appeal against the verdict and jailed if the appeal fails.

David Goldar, who plays for Spanish second-tier side Ibiza, was found not guilty after being accused of being an accomplice.

Mina was accused of raping a woman in a camper van in 2017, where she had gone with Goldar. Her lawyer said Goldar did nothing to stop Mina from raping her.

Mina and Goldar said the woman consented to their sexual relations.

Mina was cleared of the sexual aggression charge he was also facing, which is associated with intimidation or violence against the victim.

The striker was playing for Valencia at the time but returned to boyhood club Celta in 2019.

Celta have removed Mina from the squad while the appeals process is ongoing and have also opened disciplinary proceedings against the former Spain Under-21 international.

The ruling by the lower court can be appealed against at Spain's Supreme Court.

The state prosecutor had asked for eight years in prison for Mina, while the victim's lawyers were seeking nine-and-a-half years.

Mina has made more than 150 appearances for Celta over two spells at the club, and has scored 11 goals in 40 games this season.