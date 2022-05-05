Chelsea are chasing a third successive WSL title

The Women's Super League is set for a dramatic finale as the title will be decided on the final day of the season - and the trophy will be delivered to somewhere in London.

Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday, lead Arsenal by just one point at the top and are looking to become the first WSL side to win a third successive title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are chasing a first trophy since 2019 and will travel to West Ham needing to better Chelsea's result at Kingsmeadow.

It is finely poised but who do BBC Sport's pundits believe will come out on top?

Rachel Brown-Finnis (former England goalkeeper)

Prediction: Chelsea

For me, it is with the Blues. Chelsea started the season when Arsenal got the better of them but they have reigned supreme this year.

Stephen Warnock (former Liverpool defender)

Prediction: Arsenal

I'm going to edge towards Arsenal. I just think the game between Chelsea and Manchester United has got a lot riding on it [because Manchester United are chasing a Champions League spot]. Manchester United are going to be a little bit too much.

I was really impressed with Arsenal against Tottenham and what they did.

Kelly Smith (former Arsenal and England striker)

Prediction: Chelsea

I think Chelsea will win the league. This team is very experienced and know how to win when they aren't playing well, like we saw against Birmingham last weekend.

They have been in this situation before and this group loves this kind of pressure. Emma Hayes has a very talented squad of players and game-changers on the bench if needed.

Izzy Christiansen (current Everton midfielder)

Prediction: Chelsea

Chelsea's record at home is strong. They have turned Kingsmeadow into a fortress.

The game will be open because Manchester United have to win to have any chance of gaining that third spot which would earn qualification for the Champions League. I think that will work in Chelsea's favour as their strengths are on the counter-attack and I see their squad mentality thriving in this situation.

They are a strong unit with leadership all over the park and, of course, huge credit needs to be given to Emma Hayes and her staff. The staff are mentality machines - capable of producing a squad like this that can keep on winning, even in difficult moments. That's not easy and it takes years to build.

Arsenal are the best team I've played against this year in terms of possession, ball speed and movement. That's the biggest credit I can pay them. Each time they suffocated us. I think for their longer-term quest to win titles, they need to harness that feeling they gave to us and give it to every team consistently like Chelsea do, but in their own style. That is down to squad depth and a winning mentality.

Willie Kirk (former Everton and Bristol City manager)

Prediction: Chelsea

Chelsea always find a way to win and have shown great examples of that recently against Spurs and Birmingham away from home. They have a squad filled with serial winners and I think that gives them confidence as a team.

They trust each other implicitly and I feel that has almost become one of their super-strengths. Emma Hayes continually sets them challenges which keeps them hungry and motivated.

Very little of that can be said of Arsenal and they are still trying to find their way around some of those issues. They are under a huge amount of pressure - their strong start to the season had a lot of people talking about what and how much they would win this year. It looks like they will finish empty-handed. That doesn't just give them a problem this season, it also increases pressure next season.

Fara Williams (former England midfielder)

Prediction: Chelsea

I still think Chelsea will win the league. I said it before the start of the season and nothing during it has convinced me otherwise.

They have built a strong, winning mentality at the club and what they can do - which other teams can't - is win when they're not playing well.

They find a way and are not always trying to play in the same style. They have shown they can play direct football if needed and also the nice stuff.