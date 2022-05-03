Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Molumby's one goal for the Baggies this season came in a 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough

Championship club West Bromwich Albion have signed midfielder Jayson Molumby on a three-year-deal from Premier League side Brighton.

Molumby, 22, had initially joined the Baggies on loan in August, scoring one goal in 30 appearances this season.

The Republic of Ireland international made just five appearances for Brighton since his debut in 2017.

"We're really pleased to have Jayson on board permanently," said West Brom boss Steve Bruce. external-link

"He's only 22 and he's already played more than 75 games in the Championship.

"He's managed to force himself into our XI recently and now his challenge is to stay there by continuing to show improvements in his game."