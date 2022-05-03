Last updated on .From the section League Two

Leyton Orient beat Swindon Town 2-1 at the County Ground on Monday, 18 April

Swindon and Leyton Orient have been fined £2,000 each by the Football Association after a brawl during their League Two match last month.

Players and managers were involved in the scuffle as six yellow cards were shown, including one to Orient boss Richie Wellens, at the County Ground.

The east London side won the match 2-1.

Two goals from centre-back Omar Beckles gave the away side the lead before Josh Davison pulled one back for the Robins.

Hector Kyprianou had been sent off in the 23rd minute for the visitors.

Swindon are currently seventh in the table and will guarantee at least a play-off spot with victory at Walsall in the final game of the season on Saturday.

Leyton Orient are 13th but could finish 12th with a win against play-off hopefuls Tranmere at the Breyer Group Stadium.