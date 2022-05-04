Jonny Evans is back in the Leicester City team after overcoming a hamstring injury

Jonny Evans is happy to see out his career at Leicester City and thinks he can have several more years at the top, providing he can stay injury-free.

The Northern Ireland defender out of contract next summer and has struggled with injuries over the past two years.

"Definitely, I've been really happy here," the 34-year-old said at the prospect of signing a new contract.

"There's nothing about this place that wouldn't make you want to stay here and play football.

After struggling for consistent first-team action due to foot and hamstring injuries, Evans returned to action for the Premier League run-in and Leicester's Europa Conference League campaign.

Brendan Rodgers side travel to Roma in the second leg of their semi-final as the Foxes look to reach the inaugural final following a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium.

"I think one thing I have realised is how quickly things can change and sometimes one injury at a certain time of your career can change all that," added Evans on his injury problems.

"Sometimes, a little injury can put an end to your career. It's the psychological side to it more than anything. I've had two injuries now that have kept me out for three or four months at a time.

"I found it difficult mentally coming back from those and to try to get your fitness back up and get to a level where you're competing.

"I've been fortunate that the manager here has given me time to do that and accelerated me in a way that's allowed me to get back into the team quickly."

Europa Conference League 'fantastic'

After adding last year's FA Cup and Community Shield to their Premier League title from 2016, Leicester City are in the hunt for a maiden European trophy as they look to battle past Roma on Thursday.

Either Marseille or Feyenoord await if Leicester can progress to the decider of the third tier of European competition, which manager Rodgers said he did not know what the tournament was before entering after their Europa League exit.

The Foxes since beat Rennes and PSV to reach the last four.

Jonny Evans helped the Foxes win the FA Cup last season

Evans said: "It's a difficult one because nobody has ever won the competition because it's the first year so it's very hard to gauge how it's going to be received.

"Whenever we sat down in the canteen one day after training to watch the draw and saw the list of teams that had gone up we were all looking thinking there were some unbelievable names in there.

"I remember looking thinking I would love one of the Dutch teams and obviously we got PSV and then you've got teams like Roma in there. It was amazing when you looked at the board.

"I think the manager used that moment to get us all together and watch the draw and we all watched it together and it kind of made us realise that this is a competition that will be fantastic if we go all the way."