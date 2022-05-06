Who will join Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-offs?

The regular season in the Championship draws to a close on Saturday.

Fulham claimed the title at a canter, breaking through the 100-goal mark in Monday's 7-0 thrashing of Luton, and Bournemouth secured automatic promotion alongside the Whites with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Forest and Huddersfield will definitely be competing in the play-offs later this month but the battle for the remaining two slots is yet to be decided.

BBC Sport looks at the prospects of the four teams hoping to extend their season for at least two more games and, potentially, join Fulham and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

5th - Sheffield United

72 points from 45 games

Sheffield United beat QPR 3-1 last week to leave their play-off destiny in their own hands

The state of play: It's been an inconsistent end to the season for Paul Heckingbottom's Blades after he masterminded a terrific turnaround from where they were when he took over in November.

Injuries, particularly at the top end of the pitch, have taken a toll and a run of one win in five games threatened to see them drop out of the picture.

However, they have won their past two, including an impressive performance in last Friday's 3-1 win at QPR, and go into the final day with their play-off destiny in their own hands.

Victory on the last day against Fulham will be enough for the Blades regardless of other results.

"It's a big game, a huge game. Every game has got bigger and bigger as the season has gone on and I'm looking forward to it," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Opportunities don't come round that often and we're where we want to be. I'd be disappointed if we didn't get in the play-offs.

"There's so many scenarios that could happen but if we win then it's fine, no problem."

The opposition: On paper a home game against the runaway league winners is not what you would pick on the last day of the season.

Marco Silva's men were in devastating form as they clinched the Championship title on Monday, with Aleksandar Mitrovic taking his league tally for the season to 43 goals.

They will want to put on a show for their travelling support and to get some revenge for their 1-0 home defeat by the Blades back in December.

"They deserve to be where they are and we know what we're up against. They're the best team but I think we're a good team and if we perform we're a match for anybody. We want to be at our best against the best," Heckingbottom said.

6th - Luton Town

72 points from 45 games

Luton Town need to regroup after their 7-0 reverse at Fulham on Monday

The state of play: In short, a lot worse than it was this time last week.

The Hatters had to sit and watch all their fellow play-off chasers win over the weekend before travelling to Fulham on Monday.

That 7-0 defeat was damaging for both morale and goal difference and they need to move on from it very swiftly. Like the Blades, injuries have started to mount up and they gave a debut to emergency loan goalkeeper signing Matt Ingram in the loss at Craven Cottage.

Boss Nathan Jones was named Championship manager of the season last month and he now needs to prove his credentials one more time to help the Hatters secure a place in the play-offs.

"With our full team, when we're at it, no team relishes playing us, but we've been without that, so that's why we're in this position," Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"No-one has done us any favours because every result that could have got us in [the play-offs] hasn't [happened], so if we get in, it'll be because Luton have won enough games, enough points.

"We've got a good recent history on final days. Hopefully that continues."

The opposition: Reading confirmed their Championship status a few weeks ago after a torrid season, that had seen them deducted six points.

As it stands this will be interim boss Paul Ince's final game in charge of the Royals. Despite this essentially being a dead rubber for his charges, the former England midfielder will expect a performance.

"It literally boils down to us having to beat Reading, who will come here to win the game, then we're in the play-offs," added Jones.

"It's that simple. You can't look to draw a game, you have to be positive and do the things you do because inadvertently you'll get punched on the nose."

7th - Middlesbrough

70 points from 45 games

Depending on results Chris Wilder could lead Middlesbrough into the play-offs at the expense of former side Sheffield United

The state of play: Boro were fifth with two games in hand on third-placed Huddersfield at the start of April, with their play-off push looking like it was gathering momentum.

A subsequent run of five matches without a win however, including a surprise home defeat by struggling Hull City, meant they needed back-to-back wins just to still be in contention at this point.

Boss Chris Wilder predicted their push for a top six place would go down to the last day when he took over in November and he was right.

"I'll review [the season] and if that review is earlier than we want it to be on Saturday night then we'll reflect, but we don't want it to finish and I think that's the attitude of everyone at the football club," Wilder told BBC Radio Tees.

"The supporters don't want our season to end on Saturday afternoon and we'll do our utmost to make sure it doesn't."

The opposition: 14th-placed Preston have been pretty much the epitome of mid-table this season.

Their record from 45 games played is: won 15, drawn 16 and lost 14. Boro must consign them to a 15th defeat if they are to stand any chance of securing a top-six berth.

8th - Millwall

69 points from 45 games

Millwall have the second best home record in the division behind title-winners Fulham. However, their away record is just the 17th best in the Championship

The state of play: The victories for Fulham and Bournemouth at the start of the week will have been greeted with delight in east London.

Luton's heavy defeat means the Lions go into the final day three points behind the sixth-placed Hatters but with a better goal difference.

They travel to face the already-promoted Cherries on Saturday and boss Gary Rowett will hope they have spent the past few days quite literally on the beach.

Of the four teams in the hunt for the final two play-off spots they are in the best form with just two defeats from their past 16 matches. That said, they have won just five of 22 away games so far this campaign.

The opposition: The Cherries confirmed their place back in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday but cannot catch Fulham at the top.

They have lost a division low eight games all season though so even if Scott Parker does decide to rotate his starting XI this is still going to be a tough game for the Lions to win.