Scottish Championship - Play-off Final - 1st Leg
Queen's ParkQueen's Park0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians0

Queen's Park v Airdrieonians

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ferrie
  • 24Doyle
  • 5Grant
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 2Davidson
  • 8Lyon
  • 11Quitongo
  • 48ConnellBooked at 11mins
  • 27Smith
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 4Kilday
  • 7Longridge
  • 9McHugh
  • 10Brown
  • 17Heraghty
  • 22Thomson
  • 28Longstaff
  • 29McBride
  • 49Darcy

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 7McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Paterson
  • 8Agnew
  • 23McGill
  • 21Frizzell
  • 10Easton
  • 11Smith
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 13Afolabi
  • 14Allan
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Cantley
  • 19Walker
  • 20MacDonald
  • 24McGill
  • 25Devenny
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  2. Booking

    Luca Connell (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Scott Agnew (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luca Connell (Queen's Park).

  5. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Darren Lyon (Queen's Park).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Jai Quitongo (Queen's Park).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

