Rangers will not look to make Aaron Ramsey's loan from Juventus a permanent move after his injury hit spell at Ibrox, with the Serie A club anticipating the 31-year-old's return at the end of the season and looking for a new club for the Wales international, according to Italian outlet Gazzetto dello Sport. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers are closely following £2m-rated 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Paul Akouokou, who is currently with Real Betis. (AS.com) external-link

A report in Spain suggesting that Rangers are keeping tabs on Real Betis midfielder Paul Akouokou, who is under contract until 2024, is wide of the mark. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson hopes to make several early signings to strengthen his squad before pre-season training begins in late June, having already held talks with out-of-contract Livingston winger Alan Forrest and expressing interested in Beerschot striker Lawrence Shankland. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

On-loan Hearts defender Chris Hamilton has put talks about his future on hold while the 20-year-old tries to help Arbroath win promotion to the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs. (The Courier) external-link

Former Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has not made it to the final round of interviews to be Hibernian's new team boss after chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon spent time in London last week conducting informal talks with a number of potential candidates. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs expect to be holding final interviews with their preferred managerial targets this time next week after chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon spent the past 10 days dealing with expressions of interest and gauging the response of possible targets before stepping up the selection process. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean, who took over as head of Hibs' youth academy last summer, is on the shortlist to be Charlton Athletic's new team boss. (Daily Record) external-link

On-loan Charlton goalkeeper Ash Maynard-Brewer has played final game for Ross County after the 22-year-old suffered a dislocated shoulder. (Press & Journal) external-link

Dundee United manager Tam Courts says re-signing midfielder Dylan Levitt for next season is his transfer priority and reveals that talks are under way with the on-loan Manchester United 21-year-old, who is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer and waiting for his parent club to decide whether he has a future with the Premier League outfit. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Dundee United are still in contract talks with goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, midfielder Ian Harkes and defender Lewis Neilson, three of seven players whose contracts expire at the end of the season. (The Scotsman) external-link

Livingston are keen on signing winger Odin Bailey on a permanent contract after the 22-year-old's loan spell from Birmingham City. (The Herald) external-link

Albion Rovers assistant manager Scott MacKenzie expects to lose top scorer Kyle Doherty this summer after the 20-year-old striker had a trial with English Championship club Queen's Park Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Leaders Celtic will earn £40m because of coefficient cash rises should they secure the Scottish Premiership title and enter directly into the Champions League group stage. (Daily Record) external-link