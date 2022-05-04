Last updated on .From the section Football

Jamie Richards (left) and Niall Thompson are two of Truro's longest-serving players and have played almost 500 games between them

Truro City captain Jamie Richards and fellow long-serving player Niall Thompson are to leave the club after turning down new contracts.

Richards, 27, first joined the club in 2015 from Torquay United and scored 19 goals in 255 appearances.

Thompson, 28, has been at the club since 2016 and scored 27 goals in 221 games after signing from Torquay.

Former Plymouth youngsters Rio Garside and Dan Rooney have also turned down new deals and will leave the club.

Rooney's older brother Louis is still in negotiations over his future at the club as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while Zac Hartley also remains in talks over a new deal.

Eight players are contracted next season including forwards Tyler Harvey and Andrew Neal, along with former Exeter City goalkeeper James Hamon.

Truro ended the season in eighth place in the Southern League Premier Division South, eight points off the play-off places.