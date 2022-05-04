Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Steph Catley has played a major role for Arsenal this season

Arsenal defender Steph Catley has agreed to sign a new contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 28-year-old Australia international has made 41 appearances since joining in 2020.

Her only goal for the Gunners was an excellent free-kick against HB Koge in the Champions League in November 2021.

Catley said it "feels absolutely incredible" to continue calling the London club her home for "another few years".

"I've been here for two years now and I've made some incredible friendships and I feel right at home here," said Catley.

"I've been through some tough times and some great times and I feel that I'm growing so much as a person and as a player."

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said Catley is "one of the best players in the world in her position".

"She's played an integral role this season for us, making big contributions in both defence and attack, so we're very pleased that she will be staying with us for the coming years," he added.