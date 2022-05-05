Last updated on .From the section Boreham Wood

Luke Garrard was only 30 when he was first appointed by Boreham Wood

Manager Luke Garrard has agreed a new three-year contract with National League club Boreham Wood.

The 36-year-old has been in charge since October 2015, having first joined Wood as a player 10 years earlier.

They are currently ninth in the table, seven points outside the play-off places with three games to go.

"It's common knowledge how much I love it here and how much I want to progress with this football club. It's not just my job, it's my life," he said.

Garrard guided Boreham Wood to the fifth round of this season's FA Cup, beating AFC Wimbledon and Bournemouth before losing 2-0 to Premier League club Everton.

They have twice reached the National League play-offs under Garrard, reaching the final at Wembley in 2018, only to lose 2-1 to Tranmere Rovers.

"Seven years have flown by and the progress I've seen is a huge reason why I want to stay and to continue on this journey, as I strongly believe we have what it takes to get to the EFL," he added.

Wood have away games against Yeovil Town and Grimsby Town before finishing the regular season at home to Solihull Moors.