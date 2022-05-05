Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Greg Taylor has made more than 300 league appearances for Cambridge United

Cambridge United captain Greg Taylor has signed a new one-year deal.

It means the 32-year-old defender, whose contract was due to expire this summer, will stay for a 10th season at the Abbey Stadium.

The League One club have confirmed that plans are being made for a testimonial match for Taylor, who joined them from Luton in 2013.

He has been out of action since suffering a fractured ankle against Plymouth last August.

"I am really happy to be here for next year," Taylor told the club website. external-link

"I am ready to put last season behind me and come in ready for next season and give it a really good go.

"I am feeling good. I will be working all the way through the summer to make sure that I am ready to roll first day of pre-season and come back in good shape. I can't wait."