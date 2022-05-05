Last updated on .From the section Derby

Chris Kirchner was named as the preferred bidder to buy Derby County last month

A deal for US businessman Chris Kirchner to buy Derby County is nearing completion, the English Football League Board has been told.

A number of outstanding issues still remain, including the future of the Rams' Pride Park home, which remains owned by former club owner Mel Morris.

Morris put the club into administration in September.

The club subsequently had 21 points deducted for going into administration and breaches of financial regulations.

Their relegation to League One was confirmed in a defeat at Queens Park Rangers on 18 April.

Kirchner was revealed as the preferred bidder by administrators Quantuma last month.

On Monday, he said he expected the board to give him approval to take over on Thursday, as well as claiming the club would run out of money by Saturday.

However, in a statement the EFL said "evidence of source and sufficiency of funding has now been provided but there still remain a number of outstanding challenges to be resolved".

The statement went on to say: "As a result, the board has instructed the executive to continue its discussions with Mr Kirchner and his representatives in regard to finalising the terms of a membership agreement.

"However, a significant issue remains in respect of the status of the stadium and Mr Kirchner continues in dialogue with the relevant parties as to how this can be resolved.

"It is clear that the complexity associated with this aspect of the transaction is the biggest hurdle to overcome.

"The EFL acknowledges the current time pressures relating to Mr Kirchner's position as preferred bidder and will seek to conclude matters as soon as possible in line with requirements as set out in the league's insolvency policy."

Despite a 12-point penalty for entering administration and a further nine-point deduction for breaches of financial regulations, Wayne Rooney's team have accumulated 34 points and will finish in 22nd position in the Championship with a win against Cardiff in the final game of the season on Saturday.