Match ends, Marseille 0, Feyenoord 0.
Feyenoord will meet Roma in the Europa Conference League final after a cagey goalless draw in Marseille allowed them to go through 3-2 on aggregate.
The French hosts lost playmaker Dimitri Payet to injury in the first half.
Marseille had the bulk of possession and created the better chances, but struggled to inspire a comeback without the ex-West Ham man on the field.
Despite failing to score for the first time since January, Feyenoord reached their first European final since 2002.
The victory came after French police had intervened to stop violent clashes between fans outside the Stade Velodrome.
The final will take place on 25 May in Albania against Roma, who beat Leicester 2-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final.
Line-ups
Marseille
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 30Mandanda
- 14Peres Petroni
- 4KamaraBooked at 71mins
- 2Saliba
- 21Rongier
- 7HaritBooked at 45minsSubstituted forÜnderat 80'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 6GuendouziBooked at 90mins
- 22GueyeSubstituted forLirolaat 45'minutes
- 8Santos da Silva
- 10PayetSubstituted forMilikat 33'minutes
- 12DiengSubstituted forBakambuat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ngapandouetnbu
- 9Milik
- 13Bakambu
- 15Caleta-Car
- 16López
- 17Ünder
- 23Kolasinac
- 29Lirola
- 46Benyahia-Tani
- 81Said
Feyenoord
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Marciano
- 3Geertruida
- 18Trauner
- 4SenesiBooked at 45mins
- 5MalaciaBooked at 74mins
- 17Aursnes
- 10Kökçü
- 14NelsonSubstituted forJahanbakhshat 88'minutes
- 26TilBooked at 33minsSubstituted forHendrixat 81'minutes
- 7SinisterraSubstituted forLinssenat 74'minutes
- 33DessersBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Pedersen
- 6Hendrix
- 9Jahanbakhsh
- 11Linssen
- 13Sandler
- 16Cojocaru
- 23Wålemark
- 25Hendriks
- 28Toornstra
- 30Jansen
- 32Hall
- Referee:
- Sandro Schärer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away25
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Feyenoord 0.
Post update
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Marcos Senesi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bryan Linssen (Feyenoord) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cyriel Dessers following a fast break.
Booking
Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by William Saliba.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökçü.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pol Lirola (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gerson.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Alireza Jahanbakhsh replaces Reiss Nelson.
Post update
William Saliba (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord).
Post update
Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fredrik Aursnes (Feyenoord).
Post update
William Saliba (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord).
Booking
Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.