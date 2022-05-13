Close menu
Scottish League One - Play-off Final - 2nd Leg
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic2Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0

Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Hooper
  • 6Clark
  • 3Lowdon
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Docherty
  • 4MoxonBooked at 21mins
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Steele
  • 15Fleming
  • 16Garrity
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Swinglehurst
  • 19Murphy
  • 20McMenamin
  • 21Douglas

Edinburgh City

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 4Hamilton
  • 29TravisBooked at 30mins
  • 3McIntyre
  • 15Logan
  • 23Murray
  • 8Tapping
  • 30Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 9See
  • 19Shanley

Substitutes

  • 6Jardine
  • 7McDonald
  • 11Boyle
  • 12Berry
  • 17Mitchell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Brian
  • 26Robertson
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).

  6. Post update

    Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Booking

    Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Edinburgh City 0. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories