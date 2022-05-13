Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

Foul by Cameron Clark (Annan Athletic).
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Hooper
- 6Clark
- 3Lowdon
- 11Johnston
- 8Docherty
- 4MoxonBooked at 21mins
- 7Wallace
- 9Smith
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Steele
- 15Fleming
- 16Garrity
- 17McCartney
- 18Swinglehurst
- 19Murphy
- 20McMenamin
- 21Douglas
Edinburgh City
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Schwake
- 4Hamilton
- 29TravisBooked at 30mins
- 3McIntyre
- 15Logan
- 23Murray
- 8Tapping
- 30Crane
- 10Handling
- 9See
- 19Shanley
Substitutes
- 6Jardine
- 7McDonald
- 11Boyle
- 12Berry
- 17Mitchell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Brian
- 26Robertson
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Michael Travis (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Callum Tapping (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Foul by Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Edinburgh City 0. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Robbie McIntyre.