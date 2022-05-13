Arbroath v Inverness CT

Attempt missed. Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Craigen.
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 18Hamilton
- 12Stewart
- 8McKenna
- 6Low
- 28Craigen
- 20Hamilton
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ford
- 17Bakare
- 19Wighton
- 21Antell
- 22Henderson
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 15Broadfoot
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 23McAlear
- 4Welsh
- 11Sutherland
- 10Doran
- 17Chalmers
- 24Samuels
Substitutes
- 2Duffy
- 3Harper
- 9Mckay
- 18Allardice
- 20Hardy
- 21MacKay
- 28Hyde
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, Inverness CT. Sean Welsh tries a through ball, but Austin Samuels is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael McKenna.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Low.
Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Low.
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Foul by Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT).
Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.