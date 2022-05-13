Close menu
Scottish Premiership - Play-off Semi-finals - 2nd Leg
ArbroathArbroath0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Arbroath v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 12Stewart
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Low
  • 28Craigen
  • 20Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ford
  • 17Bakare
  • 19Wighton
  • 21Antell
  • 22Henderson

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 23McAlear
  • 4Welsh
  • 11Sutherland
  • 10Doran
  • 17Chalmers
  • 24Samuels

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 3Harper
  • 9Mckay
  • 18Allardice
  • 20Hardy
  • 21MacKay
  • 28Hyde
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Craigen.

  2. Post update

    Kirk Broadfoot (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Inverness CT. Sean Welsh tries a through ball, but Austin Samuels is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael McKenna.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Low.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Low.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT).

  13. Post update

    Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Austin Samuels (Inverness CT).

  15. Post update

    Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

  17. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

  20. Post update

    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

