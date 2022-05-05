Sam Winnall has scored 99 goals in 314 games during his near 12-year career

Sam Winnall is one of four players to be released by Oxford United.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley forward Winnall, 31, started just two games and made 18 appearances off the bench this season, scoring once.

Jamie Hanson and youngsters Leon Chambers-Parillon and Michael Elechi have also been released by the U's.

"Sam is another who has struggled to get a run of games but he is someone I have so much time for," said Oxford manager Karl Robinson.

"I have actually learned a lot from working with him; he knows the game inside out and it's just a shame we couldn't make things work for him here," he told the club website.

Oxford have yet to finalise their retained list, but Robinson says talks with other players are continuing:

"I've had meetings with all of the other players and hopefully we have positive news from those meetings soon, and that goes hand in hand with strengthening the squad and making sure we are in a really good place when we come back for pre-season," he said.