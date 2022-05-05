Hibernian face competition from English League Two club Salford City if they decide to approach former Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton to be their new team boss, with Easter Road chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon having already had talks with the 46-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale admits he is flattered to have been linked with the vacancy at English League One outfit Fleetwood Town, who are believed to be aware of the 47-year-old's work in West Lothian, but has made it clear he would only leave with the blessing of the Scottish Premiership club's board. (The Herald) external-link

Western Sydney Wanderers defender Phillip Cancar has agreed a pre-contract deal to join Livingston, while St Mirren are close to signing the 20-year-old's team-mate, 23-year-old midfielder Keanu Baccus. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has refused to rule out a move for former St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, the 31-year-old who is surplus to requirements at Ipswich Town. (Press & Journal) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin remains confident that Christian Ramirez will not follow the lead of Hibernian midfielder Chris Mueller by making a swift return to Major League Soccer and will fulfil the second year of his Aberdeen contract despite the 31-year-old striker's wife, Valerie, flying back home with their family for the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Scotland captain Scott Brown has indicated his desire to be Raith Rovers' new manager after his short-lived player/coaching experience with Aberdeen. (The Scotsman) external-link

Scott Brown faces competition from former Hibernian and Scotland team-mate Kevin Thomson, who has led Kelty Hearts to the Scottish League 2 title, after the 36-year-old ex-Celtic captain indicated that he is interested in becoming manager of Championship club Raith Rovers. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Liam Morrison says he has no regrets about leaving Celtic for Bayern Munich in 2019 because the hands-on coaching taught to him by World Cup winner Miroslav Klose was exactly what the 19-year-old defender was hoping to learn when he made the move to Germany. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers' Europa League semi-final victory over RB Leipzig on Thursday will earn the Premiership club £7.3m should they defeat Eintracht Frankfurt and lift the Europa League, taking their total to around £20m for their endeavours in this season's tournament, and also secure £25m and direct entry into next season's Champions League. (Daily Record) external-link