Lee Bowyer made 94 appearances for Birmingham during his playing career

Birmingham City head coach Lee Bowyer is set for a meeting with chairman Wenqing Zhao on Monday, with his future at the Championship club uncertain.

The 45-year-old replaced Aitor Karanka 14 months ago, having agreed a contract until the summer of 2023.

Blues are 20th in the table going into Saturday's home game with Blackburn.

"I've done everything that I said I would do - if that's not enough, that's for the club to decide," the former Charlton boss told BBC Radio WM.

Birmingham have not finished in the top half of the Championship since 2016 and are facing a 12th successive season in the second tier of English football next term.

Bowyer's side were fourth after victories in three of their opening six games and losing only one, but have only won 11 in total - and none of their past five.

On Monday's meeting, he said: "We'll discuss this season, the pros and cons, because there's pros and cons to every season.

"Would I have liked it to have been sooner? Yes. Recruiting players is going to be important and by putting this meeting back a little bit, we might have lost the odd player here and there - but it is what it is, we can't change that.

"My thinking hasn't changed, it never will, so we'll have a meeting on Monday and see where we go from there."

Bowyer insisted the team had played better this season than overall results suggested and said there were a lot of positives, with several youngsters being given a chance.

"Maybe six, seven and eight teenagers have been given debuts and as a club rebuilding and in transition, it shows the academy are doing good things and we've given them an opportunity this season, and that's a big plus for me," Bowyer added.