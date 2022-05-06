Charlie Austin has scored seven goals this season

Charlie Austin and David Marshall are among six players leaving Queens Park Rangers at the end of the season.

Striker Austin re-signed for the Hoops last summer on a two-year deal having initially been on loan from West Brom.

He has not made enough appearances this season to trigger the contract's second year despite scoring seven goals.

Scotland international goalkeeper Marshall, 37, joined the Championship club in January on a contract until the end of this season.

Dom Ball, Dillon Barnes, Lee Wallace and Keiren Westwood will also leave at the end of the season after their contracts have expired.

The club said contract conversations were continuing with Albert Adomah, Yoann Barbet, Moses Odubajo, Charlie Owens and Olamide Shodipo.

This follows confirmation at the end of last month that boss Mark Warburton would also leave at the end of the season following a poor run that saw the club drop out of the race for the play-offs.

"We would like to thank the departing players for their hard work and efforts during their time with the club," chief executive Lee Hoos told the club website. external-link

"Charlie's return to QPR, initially on loan, was the catalyst for an incredible turnaround in the club's fortunes and we are incredibly grateful to him for his dedication and determination in helping us progress, both on and off the pitch.

"His leadership has been enormous for the development of the squad, while him being named the club's Men's Community Champion demonstrates how much importance he placed on his role with the fans and in the local area."

Nine defeats in their past 12 league games have seen Rangers fall out of contention for the play-offs, having been fifth in the table at the start of March but down to eighth by the beginning of April.

They are 12th in the table going into the final weekend, when they face Swansea on Saturday, and can finish no higher than ninth.